State Police in Butler County are investigating an incident in which two people apparently were fatally shot just across the Lawrence County line.
Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the park-and-ride area off Route 19, Muddycreek Township, just off Route 422. Police said each victim was dead shortly thereafter.
However, police still requested a helicopter to respond to the scene and set up a landizing zone.
Slippery Rock Township firefighters were summoned to close both ramps from Route 422 to Route 19.
