Two Lawrence County residents arrested last year in New Castle on child pornography charges have now been indicted by a federal grand jury on federal charges.
David Bates, 61, of Ellwood City, and Tamara Kreitzer, 33, of New Castle are accused in a three-count indictment of attempted production, production, receipt and distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of children in the Pittsburgh court of Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.
According to the indictment, in or between July 2020 and October 2020, Bates and Kreitzer attempted to and did use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of the minor. After the production of images, Kreitzer distributed the images of the minor to Bates, the court papers say.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 70 years in prison, a fine of $750,000, or both. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants. The government has requested detention for both defendants.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee J. Karl is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The FBI conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The New Castle police had arrested Bates and Kreitzer last year on local charges and they have been in the Lawrence County jail. That case was handed over to federal prosecutors for investigation and prosecution.
According to a criminal complaint filed locally by New Castle police in October, 2020, Bates had requested photos of children in exchange for money. He also asked one of the female children to take pictures of herself for money in certain poses in a swimsuit, according to a police report.
According to the report, investigators in Lawrence County were made aware of the matter through a Childline complaint sent Aug. 30 to Lawrence County Children and Youth Services.
Kreitzer, in an interview with police, admitted she had sent six images to Bates in exchange for $20, the report said.
An acquaintance of Kreitzer told police he was going through her phone and found the photographs and removed the memory card. Bates admitted to the police in an interview that he sent the messages in a screenshot to Kreitzer and that he had received about a dozen pictures, the police report said.
