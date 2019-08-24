Two drivers have been arrested for driving under the influence as the result of a July 31 accident in Slippery Rock Township that injured a New Castle woman.
State police on Wednesday charged Lidia D. Cornelio, 48, of Sharon for driving under the influence and other offenses, after her car struck another vehicle on U.S. Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township. Also charged is Nicholas E. Paglialong, 27, of New Castle, who was driving the other car.
A passenger in Paglialong's car, Kaitlyn C. Micco, 22, of New Castle, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be removed by Slippery Rock Township Volunteer firefighters. She suffered injuries and was taken by ambulance from the scene to UPMC Jameson for treatment.
Police determined that Cornelio was driving westbound without her headlights around 9:35 p.m. and went into the oncoming lane. Paglialong's car was moving eastbound and as he saw the Cornelio car approaching, he tried to avoid a head-on collision, according to a police report. Paglialong swerved toward the center turn lane and Cornelio swerved from the eastbound lane back toward the center turn lane and hit the side of Paglialong's car, the report said.
Both cars stopped in the middle of the highway, police said. Police said Cornelio and Paglialong were given field sobriety tests. Neither driver was injured.
Both cars were towed.
Cornelio faces five counts of driving under the influence, including some counts for having drugs and alcohol in her system; and one count each of obedience to traffic control devices, failure to keep right, disregarding a traffic lane and careless and reckless driving.
Paglialong faces two counts of DUI with a controlled substance, and one count each of disregarding traffic lanes and careless and reckless driving.
Both drivers will receive summonses to appear in court on their charges.
