Two Lawrence County schools and a local agency won awards from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for their roles in serving food to hungry children.
The New Castle Area School District and the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership both won the top or gold level Child Hunger Heroes Award.
The Laurel School District won the second-highest level, or silver award.
Nearly 16 percent of the children in southwestern Pennsylvania go to bed worried about their next meal, according to a news release from the food bank. "Child Hunger Heroes work every day to help close that gap."
The food bank recognizes schools and community sponsors who have gone above and beyond to serve meals to kids through the Child Hunger Hero Award Program, the release said.
“In a year when there were regular staff shortages and food supply chain challenges, our Child Hunger Heroes were creative, persistent and diligent," said Karen Dreyer, food bank director of child nutrition programs. "They showed up to ensure kids in our region had enough healthy food to eat. We are so grateful for them, and we know their investment in kids has strengthened the future of our region for years to come.”
The award winners were evaluated on their involvement in programs including school meals, summer food, after-school meals, weekend backpacks and school pantry programs.
Many have overcome severe challenges including staff shortages, food supply issues and the end of communal free lunches at school. This dedication to making sure kids get food is critical to the health and wellness of their communities, the news release said.
The program awards three levels to schools or other agencies. In addition to gold and silver is the third or bronze level, which had no Lawrence County winners.
NEW CASTLE
This was the first time the New Castle Area School District received the gold award, said Jeremy Bergman, district food service director.
The school district, in addition to providing all students with free breakfasts and lunches while in school, also serves dinner three nights a week at George Washington Intermediate School and the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center for any children who are signed up for classes in the district's after-school program.
The district also has a backpack program, where it fills backpacks or boxes to send home with students with enough food to carry them through the weekends, Fridays through Mondays. Student recipients require a signed parental permission form in order to send food home.
The weekend program distributes shelf-stable food that is donated through the food bank, Bergman said.
“That program is open to anyone who wants to sign up,” he said, "and there are no requirements or restrictions.”
The district also offers a summertime free lunch program where it feeds children lunch at multiple locations citywide, throughout the summer.
Additionally, the New Castle district also participates in the Empty Bowls fundraiser, which raises money for the summer food program. The district hosts the event at the high school every year, and Bergman and teacher Raquel Flora sit on its board of directors. The public event, in addition to serving a variety of soups, features different teams that participating in cooking contests. This year's date is March 25.
Beth Burrell, a spokeswoman from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, commented in an email, New Castle School District was chosen as a gold award winner because its staff is working hard to continue to improve the quality of food it serves by doing more from-scratch cooking, with more whole muscle protein choices, more fresh fruits and vegetables and better options for vegans and vegetarians. The district is constantly evolving what it can do to better meet the needs of their students.
LCCAP
As a result of the pandemic, Lawrence County Social Services, also a Gold award winner, established a food pantry available to households in the community with early learning children, should they find themselves in situations where they are unable to feed their families. Also, this year, LCSS has created its own backpack program to help meet weekend needs for people without food.
LAUREL SCHOOL DISTRICT
Carrie Bonyak, Laurel School District food service director, said she is proud of her cafeteria team.
“They just do a bang-up job,” Bonyak said. “They go above and beyond."
Bonyak said that over the past year, the food service team has worked hard to feed students a variety of delicious and nutritious meals for breakfast and lunch. The goal is to make sure they are happy and full, because students with a full belly are more likely to learn better in class, she said.
The district serves fresh fruits and vegetables, has plenty of hot meal items and offers grab-and-go items for both breakfast and lunch, in both schools.
Bonyak said the district also feeds full nutritious meals to the district’s Head Start students, and have different nutrition education programs and activities for younger students.
She believes students love the meals at the district and the options that are available to them.
The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is a nonprofit organization that distributes food for more than 42 million meals annually across 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania through a network of more than 1,000 agencies, partners and programs. The Food Bank was founded in 1980 and is a member of Feeding America, the leading domestic hunger-relief charity in the U.S. For more information on hunger in our region or how to get involved, visit pittsburghfoodbank.org.
