Two Volant residents will stage write-in campaigns for borough council in hopes of unseating Councilwoman Deborah Lakin, who is seeking her fifth four-year term during next Tuesday’s primary.
Bridget Fry and Lynn McCown during a heated Tuesday borough council meeting shared concerns about Lakin’s apparent behavior during an April 8 fundraiser in Volant. Council President Howard Moss threatened to call police after Fry’s three minutes to talk had passed.
“You may sit down or you may leave,” Moss told Fry, who wanted feedback from council.
Council did not respond.
Fry organized Spring PAW-looza in memory of her dog Sid — a nearly 17-year-old Labrador-shepherd-mix she had to put down in September. The Lawrence County Humane Society and Shenango Valley Animal Shelter each received $1,576 from the event.
A home health care nurse, Fry told council she received multiple complaints about Lakin harassing event-goers and throwing branches at dog owners and their dogs.
McCown, who plans to open the Barking Bank doggy day care in Volant, said on that same day he asked Lakin what she was drinking and that Lakin threw a tea bag at him.
“She said she hated me and walked away,” McCown told council. “We witnessed her yelling at many shoppers. As a resident of Volant Borough, most of us believe Debbie Lakin is not fit for office and needs to be removed. ”
Lakin, who did attend the meeting because she wasn’t feeling well, denied the allegations.
“I did absolutely nothing but my job,” said Lakin by phone Wednesday, noting that event parking is prohibited on borough property. “I put my cones up and stood there. There were some people from West Middlesex, who didn’t bring a dog, and I had a pleasant conversation with.”
She also denied throwing a tea bag at McCown.
“I pulled the teabag out and dropped it by accident,” she said.
Democrats running for three four-year terms on borough council are incumbent Howard Moss and former councilman Robert McGary. On the Republican side, incumbents John Wayne Edwards, John Shaw, Lakin and Mayor Charles Rice are running for council. Republican voters can select three.
No one is on the ballot for a two-year term.
Voters can write in Fry and McCown on the Democrat or Republican ticket.
