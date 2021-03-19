Two New Castle residents who ran a business together were arrested Friday on charges relating to criminal acts committed during the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6
The FBI charged Philip C. "Flip" Vogel II and Debra J. Maimone with theft of property ($1,000 or less); knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The two operate the McKees Rocks-based Vera General Contracting and Cleaning Services, with Maimone as owner and Vogel as company president.
The charges were filed March 12 in Washington, D.C. and warrants were filed to U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey.
The FBI identified the duo after finding a video posted to Maimone's Parler social media account that showed them inside the Capitol. The videographer, later identified as Vogel, showed the inside of the building while Maimone pulled down her American flag mask, according to court papers. Vogel "admonished Maimone" and told her to "put your mask on. I don't want them to see you."
The two are also seen on various other CCTV still shots from the Capitol.
At one point, CCTV shows the two rummaging through a bag marked "police" and taking silver packages. The packages, according to U.S. Capitol Police, contain escape hoods, which are a form of personal protective equipment designed to protect against various chemical agents or nuclear particles.
The FBI's investigation discovered an Oct. 22 television interview with KDKA where Vogel spoke about a boat that was overturned. Vogel's voice matched the voice in the Parler video and his hand tattoos matched those in the CCTV clips.
Vogel also posted photos to his Facebook page, under the name Flip Vogel, on Jan. 7 showing a fish with the caption "got this monster in the Potomac." The beanie hat and scarf he is wearing match the ones shown in the CCTV clips.
The FBI, in investigating Maimone's Parler account, found that the email address and phone number used to set up the account match those listed on her business's website and business card.
