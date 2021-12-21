Two taxes aimed at city businesses are being eliminated starting in 2022.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the business privilege and mercantile taxes were officially eliminated and will not be collected starting in 2022. Talks of eliminating the two taxes were first brought up at the council’s pre-Thanksgiving meeting on Nov. 23. The two taxes bring in about $540,000 annually, but have been cited as a deterrent for businesses relocating inside city borders.
“This is something that needed to be done for many, many years,” Councilman Tim Fulkerson said at the meeting, the last one of 2021 and the last for the outgoing, two-term member.
Fulkerson pointed to the efforts of Councilman Bryan Cameron. Solicitor Ted Saad added an amendment clarifying that any past-due payments for either of the taxes would still be owed.
“I believe the city is open for business,” Fulkerson said. “I don’t want to hear from people stating ‘we don’t want to pay the mercantile tax or business tax.’”
Introduced on Jan. 1, 1970, the business privilege tax is collected from for-profit businesses at a rate of three mills on each $1 of all gross receipts.
The mercantile tax, introduced Feb. 1, 1974, is collected from businesses, retailers, restaurants and merchandisers engaging in business in the city.
Depending on the type of business, the tax was levied at a millage rate for the first $2 million of gross volume of business.
Mayor Chris Frye wrote in his proposed budget that the taxes were a deterrent for attracting businesses.
“For too long, the city has had the disadvantage of competing with neighboring municipalities that do not have these taxes when working to retain existing businesses and to entice new business,” Frye wrote.
“Their elimination will make it clear that New Castle is open for and welcomes business.”
