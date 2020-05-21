Two New Castle men are in jail — one in Canton, Ohio, and another in Butler County — accused in an aggravated burglary and assault of a woman in Canton.
Bryant Binns, 27, whose New Castle address is 405 Burke St., according to police, and Marc Allen Taylor, 41, whose address is listed by police as 514 Neshannock Village, are identified as having been involved in a drug deal that turned violent on April 30. A female suspect from Canton also was involved, according to Canton police, and all three are facing charges in the incident.
Police reported that Binns was residing with the female co-defendant. He is in the Stark County prison on a $225,000 bond, facing charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary.
Taylor, who escaped from house arrest last month in Lawrence County, also is charged by Canton police with aggravated burglary and is wanted on a warrant in Canton with a $250,000 bond.
Meanwhile, federal marshals arrested Taylor in Cranberry Township over the weekend and he is in custody and awaiting extradition for the charges in Canton and an escape charge filed against him this week in Lawrence County, according to New Castle police.
Binns reportedly had been staying with the Canton woman who is charged in the case. She is accused of arranging a drug buy and entering the victim's home with two masked men, according to reports. Court records show that the incident was caught on surveillance cameras inside and outside the woman's home. Police said they determined that Binns and Taylor were involved with the incident, and that the woman victim was pistol-whipped and sexually assaulted.
Taylor was charged Tuesday with escape by the Lawrence County sheriff's department, because he had cut off his ankle bracelet between April 8 and May 2, and fled Lawrence County while still on house arrest from previous convictions, according to a criminal complaint.
Taylor had pleaded guilty to one count of recklessly endangering another person in a shooting incident outside of Taggart Stadium during a youth football game in 2018. He also pled guilty to simple assault in a case in which he was accused of assaulting a woman in a car. He was sentenced in December to a year in prison plus probation, but had already served part of that time in jail before sentencing. The judge had ordered him to serve the remainder of his sentence on house arrest.
The county adult probation office had since documented an unapproved house arrest leave for Taylor and a bench warrant was issued for his re-arrest, the criminal complaint states. A probation officer had spoken to Taylor on the phone May 11 after tracking him to Hermitage, and notified him that he should turn himself in on the bench warrant, but he did not show up, the court papers state.
The probation officer had traced the ankle bracelet location to a restaurant in Hermitage, Mercer County, where a restaurant manager had found it wrapped in foil in the grass in front of the establishment.
The marshals arrested him over the weekend in Butler County and he is awaiting extradition to Canton and to Lawrence County.
Binns also was charged this week by New Castle police in connection with a Sept. 25 traffic stop on East Washington Street, when they found him to be in possession of more than 5 grams of suspected heroin and 2.77 grams of suspected crack cocaine, according to a criminal complaint. He faces two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without rear lights in connection with that incident.
