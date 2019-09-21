Two people have been charged with simple assault and harassment after they gave conflicting stories regarding a fight involving a knife and a ladder.
Kelly Garcia, 33, and David Perrine, 36, were charged when Perrine called police about a fight that had just occurred in Garcia’s residence. Perrine said Garcia told him to leave and when he did not, Garcia threw a ladder at him and told him she was going to stab him with a knife.
Garcia told police the same story, but that it was Perrine who had the ladder and knife.
They were both arrested because of the discrepancy of their stories, according to police reports.
