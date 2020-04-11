Inspections on two Lawrence County-owned bridges on Tuesday could cause some slight traffic delays, according to the county's engineers.
The Mill Street bridge over the Neshannock Creek in the city of New Castle, and the Frank B. Taylor Memorial Bridge on Studebaker Road in Scott Township over the Slippery Rock Creek, both will be examined for safety between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Traffic will be maintained through those work areas. The work is being done by Frank B. Taylor Engineering.
