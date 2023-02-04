The Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County will fully fund the demolition of two blighted properties in Wayne Township.
They are located at 412 15th St. and 51 Portersville Road, according to Mary Glass of the Lawrence County Department of Planning and Economic Development.
The Redevelopment Authority is under the department, and has a countywide demolition program for blighted properties.
