Two Ohio men were arrested after being accused of stealing equipment from a Moravia Street industry while they were working as subcontractors there.
New Castle police charged John Mehle, 55, of Youngstown, and Chad Williams, 47, of Austintown, in connection with the reported thefts from Ellwood Quality Steels.
The plant director told police that the company had hired a contracting company to clean up the vacuum trucks, and the company had subcontracted to Base Environmental Service.
According to a criminal complaint, Mehle and Williams, employees of that company, are accused of having stolen an analyzer gun from a closet in one of the industry's truck bays. The device is said to be worth $35,000, police said.
The plant director told police that the equipment gives off a small amount of radiation, and it is a highly controlled piece of equipment, the report said.
The police reviewed a surveillance video of Aug. 8 that shows one of the men taking a piece of vacuum hose into the closet, the report said, while the other man stood as a lookout. The company representative told police he believes the one man put the analyzer gun inside of a hose that he carried back out of the closet, the complaint states.
A separate camera shows the worker then placing the hose in the bed of a vehicle and covering it. The two men drove out of the warehouse and unloaded the hose into one of their personal vehicles, police reported.
Mehle and Williams are each charged with theft and receiving stolen property. They were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on $10,000 bond each. They waived their rights to preliminary hearings and have since been released on bail.
