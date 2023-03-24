Narcotics agents have arrested two people on drug charges while they were conducting a saturation patrol at Skyview Towers.
New Castle police on Thursday arrested Jennifer Erin Courtney, 43, of Skyview Towers, and Bennie Miller Tabb, 37, formerly of Detroit, while on a detail at the high-rise apartment building.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the police and narcotics agents have been doing detailed saturation patrols of the building for the past couple of weeks based on complaints of trespassing, drug deals and overdoses there.
According to a police report and criminal complaints against Courtney and Tabb, the patrol included members of the New Castle police narcotics bureau, the Lawrence County Housing Authority’s public safety director and other narcotics officers.
Police reported multiple overdoses have occurred within and outside of the building recently, and people have been propping open the doors and compromising the safety measures instituted by the housing authority, which owns the building.
The police on Thursday were focused on one apartment where drug activity reportedly had been going on involving Courtney, another man and a man identified as “Money,” who reportedly always had a gun in the apartment and reportedly had threatened several people, the report said.
The police arrested Courtney and Tabb on felony warrants inside the apartment, and Tabb identified himself as “Money,” police reported.
Officers executed a sealed search warrant at the apartment Thursday and confiscated a .38-caliber pistol and magazine, five live bullets, a digital scale, three cell phone, bags containing a total of 12.3 grams of marijuana, a bag containing 1.14 gram of crack cocaine, and another bag containing 14 individually wrapped crack cocaine rocks weighing a total of 4 grams, the report said.
They charged Tabb with prohibited possession of a firearm, two counts each of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Courtney is facing similar drug-related charges.
They both were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set Tabb’s jail bond at $25,000 and Courtney’s at $15,000.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
