Two people are in custody after police raided an East Side apartment and found suspected narcotics and a gun that had been reported stolen.
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s office has charged Alvin Larica Perkins Jr., 27, and Reilly Madison Rosta, 19, both of 611 Allen St., Apt. 2, after serving a sealed search warrant at the residence around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Narcotics agents saw a digital weigh scale with suspected drug residue on it in the kitchen and a 9 millimeter Smith & Wesson handgun on the floor in the master bedroom, according to a criminal complaint. Police reported that the gun had been reported stolen to the Youngstown city police department.
Upon searching the apartment, agents found 4.92 gross grams of suspected heroin and 12.15 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine. They also confiscated a bulletproof vest, an assault rifle magazine containing live rounds, a bag containing multiple shotgun shells, and $4,101 in cash.
They noted that Perkins is not permitted to possess a firearm because he is a convicted felon.
Perkins is facing two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count each of prohibited possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, unlawful body armor, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rosta faces one count each of receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful body armor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were arraigned before District Judge Rick Russo, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on $50,000 bond each.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven or adjudicated as guilty in a court of law.
