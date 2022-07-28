A Sharon man who is out of jail on bail in a Mercer County rape and assault case reportedly has moved to New Castle, where he was arrested this week on drug and gun charges.
Lawrence County district attorney narcotics officers on Wednesday took Louis Yontya Brewer Jr., 27, and Nicole L. Costea, 40, of the 300 block of Friendship Street, into custody while serving a sealed search warrant at Costea's residence on New Castle's East Side.
Brewer reportedly was staying in the Friendship Street house with Costea, according to a criminal complaint. The agents during their search reportedly seized two loaded and ready-to-fire handguns, suspected narcotics and $200 cash.
In September last year, Brewer and Farrell resident Tyrell Cebray Adkins were arrested in Farrell, accused of kidnapping and raping a woman whom they believed had stolen their guns, according to Farrell police documents. Brewer has been out of jail in Mercer County since posting bail on a $200,000 bond in October last year, and those charges are still pending against him in the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.
Upon relocating to New Castle, Brewer was arrested on a traffic stop June 17 when state police from Kittanning pulled over a vehicle he was driving on South Beaver Street in the city of New Castle. He is facing charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving with dark windows, driving while his license is suspended and driving without a valid inspection in connection with that reported incident.
He was released and sent a summons for an August court hearing, and his Mercer County bond was not revoked.
Brewer is now in the Lawrence County jail, held on a $150,000 bond on charges filed against him Wednesday in connection with the house search.
Lawrence County district attorney narcotics officers arrested Brewer and Costea early Wednesday morning after pulling over a car Brewer was driving while other officers were serving the search warrant on the Friendship Street house.
County drug task force detectives reported in a criminal complaint that they were conducting surveillance on the house Tuesday and saw a black Mercedes SUV with dark tinted windows and an Ohio registration parked in front of it. They saw Brewer get out of the car and enter the house, they reported.
Around 5 p.m., Brewer exited the house and Costea got out of the driver's seat and switched to the passenger's seat and they drove away. An officer pulled over the Mercedes at the intersection of South Mill Street, the report said. He reported smelling marijuana and seeing a bag of suspected marijuana in the cup holder, the complaint said. Brewer and Costea were taken to the police station while other agents searched the house, the court documents state.
During the search, the officers reportedly confiscated 11.7 grams of heroin, 0.6 gram of suspected cocaine, 0.2 gram of crack cocaine, a satchel containing a loaded Glock 9-millimeter handgun with a bullet in the chamber, a fanny pack containing a loaded Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter gun with a bullet in the chamber, digital scales, $2,000 in cash, a Samsung 82-inch television and a digital video surveillance camera.
The officers noted Costea is the leaseholder for the house. According to county assessment office records, the rental property is owned by Michael A. Henry of Butler.
Brewer is charged with two counts of prohibited possession of a firearm, three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Costea faces three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed them to the county jail. Russo set Costea's bond at $30,000.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
