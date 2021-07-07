New Castle police reported finding suspected fentanyl and cocaine on two men during a traffic stop Friday on the city's South Side.
They have charged 31-year-old Henry Lawrence Grannis Jr. of 209 N. Crawford Ave., and 34-year-old Frank Collins of 816 Allegheny Ave. Both men are in the Lawrence County jail.
According to a criminal complaint, an officer pulled over a gray Nissan around 9:15 p.m. on South Mill and Lutton streets on a mechanical violation. While the two men and a third passenger were out of the car, the officer spotted a suspected crack pipe lying on the floorboard of the passenger seat, and a tied-off plastic bag was between the passenger seat and center console.
The police had the vehicle impounded, and according to the report, Grannis failed a field sobriety test.
Police upon searching Grannis found a fold containing suspected fentanyl/heroin and 10 Buprenorphine naloxone sublingual strips in his possession, the report said. They found Collins to have two bags containing crack cocaine and one containing suspected fentanyl/heroin inside his shoe and sock, the court papers state.
State police trooper assisted the city police in the arrests. Grannis submitted to a blood test.
Grannis is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count each of possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while under the influence, no rear lights, having an improper muffler and careless driving.
Collins is facing one count each of possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Both were arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who set Grannis' jail bond at $75,000 and Collins' bond at $10,000.
