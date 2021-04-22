A traffic stop in New Castle's downtown early Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a Pittsburgh man and woman for reported drug offenses.
New Castle police reported that upon the arrest of 32-year-old Gerald Matthew Spangler, they found two bags of totaling 4.8 grams of suspected heroin hidden inside his body cavity. They also arrested 35-year-old Emma Bencze, the driver of a black Toyota, after finding aluminum folds and a straw with suspected drug residue, a black digital scale and a cigar pack containing 3.1 grams of suspected marijuana inside the vehicle, according to criminal complaints filed against both of them.
The court papers state that around 12:17 a.m. a city officer pulled over a black Toyota with a California registration plate on Sampson Street near Grant Street. He reported that the car had been traveling in the left lane on the divided highway with no other traffic on the road. The officer had followed the car and reported that the license plate had been obstructed. As he approached the vehicle, he could smell something burning, the report said.
He reported that Bencze gave him written permission to search the car, when he found the drug-related items.
The police subsequently impounded the car.
Spangler is charged with two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bencze is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lanes and obscured visibility of license plate.
Both were arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who confined them to the Lawrence County jail, both on $25,000 bonds.
Suspects are considered innocent until legally determined or adjudicated to be guilty.
