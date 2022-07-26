Two New Castle men have been charged with taking fixtures from inside the former St. Francis Hospital on the city's South Side.
Richard Holland III, 33, of East Lutton Street and Frederick E. Catron, 61, of South Mill Street each faces charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
According to the criminal complaint, police received a call at 11:43 a.m. July 21 that two males were carrying what appeared to be copper pipe from the area of the facility to a second-floor apartment on South Mill Street, across from the former hospital.
Police said that when they arrived at the apartment, they found the two men — who were identified as Holland and Catron — as well as five wall mount-style convection heaters made of aluminum and copper, as well as some copper pipe. The two men denied taking the items from the former hospital, telling police that they were just scrap.
The items could be clearly identified as wall units from the former hospital, the complaint says, and when contacted, the property manager confirmed that the wall mount units had been in most of the rooms in the old hospital.
The units, according to the complaint, were found to be worth anywhere from $530 to $1,200 each.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.