Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with an Oct. 14 home invasion and armed robbery, and a reported attempt at an armed robbery a week later, both in Ellwood City Borough.
Ellwood City police charged Talan Makye Foster, 17, of Cleveland as an adult and as one of three reported participants involved an armed robbery around 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at a home in the 700 block of Line Avenue. The other two suspects are still unknown, according to the investigating officer, and the robbery reportedly had occurred at the wrong house, which was that of a neighbor of the intended victim.
Foster and a second suspect, Rayna Isabella Torrance, 19, of Fourth Street, Ellwood City, also are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery when they reportedly returned to that neighborhood Thursday to rob the person Foster initially meant to rob, when police caught them in their car in an alleyway. Torrance later told police that she was the getaway driver in the robbery and their intent was to steal three pounds of marijuana from his home, according to a criminal complaint.
An unidentified male juvenile who was in the car with Foster and Torrance when police stopped them is not being charged at this time, the officer said, but he is being held on warrants out of Ohio for a probation violation and other matters.
Police reported the three male intruders, who held the resident at gunpoint during the Oct. 14 robbery, stole two guns and multiple credit cards from him.
In a criminal complaint filed against Foster in the reported home invasion and robbery, the man who lived there reported three unknown males were involved, who left in a red SUV.
A woman who was at home with him there said she was sleeping upstairs wearing her sleeping mask and ear plugs and could her hear dogs barking. She lifted her mask to see a man walking past her bedroom. She got up and went into the hallway to find her husband with his hands up and a man standing in front of him. Two other males told her to stay out of the way, she said. The males then left the house, according to the court papers.
Later that day, the police contacted a neighbor whose first name was mentioned by the intruders, the complaint states. The neighbor said he believes the three males were intending to rob him over him not selling someone a pair of shoes, the report said.
An officer on routine patrol around 5 p.m. Thursday saw a suspicious gray/green Mercury Milan with Ohio license plates and three occupants. The officer followed the vehicle, then went to the area where the robbery had occurred and found the vehicle on Garfield Drive, near Gregg Street. Two strips of pink duct tape, which had not been there when police spotted the car, were covering the license plate, the report said.
Police also learned Foster, the driver, was wanted on a probation warrant in Ohio. Torrance was the front-seat passenger, and the police spotted suspicious items in the back seat next to the juvenile passenger. The three were requested to get out of the vehicle and were detained. The officers found a gun in the waistband of Torrance’s pants.
She was questioned at the police station and told officers she had hidden the gun for Foster. She told police she was the getaway driver in the Oct. 14 home invasion and robbery, and the gun she had was stolen during that incident, the complaint states. She said they were going back to the neighborhood to rob the other residence marijuana when police stopped their vehicle. She said they did not think the resident would be home, and that they had gone to the wrong house last week, the complaint states.
The police reportedly caught them before they entered the second house, the investigating officer said in a phone interview Friday. He said the police had the car impounded Thursday and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle.
The police on Thursday charged Foster with robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful restraint and theft in connection with the reported home invasion. In a separate case, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit both robbery and burglary, receiving stolen property in connection with the stolen gun, and possessing a small amount of marijuana. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on two bonds totaling $100,000.
In connection with the Oct. 14 home invasion and robbery, Torrance, whom police tagged as the getaway driver, is facing one count each of robbery, burglary, receiving stolen property for having the stolen gun, and possession of a small amount of marijuana. She additionally is charged in the intended robbery Thursday on Gregg Street with six conspiracy charges, two of attempted robbery and one each of attempted burglary, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful restraint and theft. She was arraigned on the latter set of charges by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed her to the county jail on a $50,000 bond. She was arraigned on the robbery-related charges by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who set an additional bond of $50,000.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
