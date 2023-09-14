Cassi Jannetti and Olivia Taylor are prime examples of how a trained person can save someone’s life over the telephone.
Through careful instructions, reassurance to the callers and prompt and accurate dispatching of emergency services, two people are alive because of their recent efforts.
The outcomes have shown the most important call to make in an emergency 911 and the sooner, the better.
Both are 911 telecommunicators or dispatchers, who, in two separate recent life-or-death events, managed to calm their callers and talk them through their crises, giving detailed care instructions until police and ambulances arrived.
The two recently were recognized by their supervisors for a job well done. Their names were added to leaves on a Tree of Life painted on an inside wall of the Lawrence County public safety building, which houses the 911 center. The leaves bear the names of 15 total 911 telecommunicators whose efforts have saved the lives of people in critical situations and the dates of those lifesaving events. Some include at-home births where expectant moms did not get to the hospital in time.
Taylor and Jannetti each have two saves of lives, and four leaves of the tree bear their names. Other leaves have their coworkers’ names with pink or blue feet, indicating the home births of babies. Many of the other leaves are still blank.
“We hope this tree will keep growing,” Jannetti said. “That’s the goal.”
Taylor, 23, of Shenango Township, has worked as a 911 telecommunicator for two years.
On Aug. 12, she answered a call that saved a woman’s life.
The caller was from Mahoning Township, a frantic 20-something boyfriend whose girlfriend suffered a seizure. They were in a remote area, and it was going to take time to find an available ambulance to respond and find their location promptly. Meanwhile, the woman had fallen unconscious and stopped breathing, Taylor said.
“He was freaking out and didn’t know what to do,” she said. “We started CPR. I had to calm him down first.”
She gave him detailed instructions for performing CPR, and he initiated chest compressions. He managed to restore her breathing until paramedics arrived and took over.
“It seemed like forever,” she recalled.
The ambulance crew continued to revive the woman, stabilized her and took her to a hospital.
When the dispatchers learn the emergency responders arrive, “that’s when we hang up. It’s in the other responders’ hands then,” Taylor said, but part of their responsibility, also, is to make sure the police, firefighters or ambulances get to the right locations.
Taylor said she learned later from a supervisor the woman survived.
“We try our best to find out these outcomes,” said Jannetti, 30, who has been a telecommunicator for eight years.
Her own particular save was of a little different nature.
She answered a call from a Mahoning Township residence on July 18 when a man had been stung by a bee and was allergic to it. His wife called 911, and said he was stable but requested an ambulance then she hung up. Then she called back and said he wasn’t breathing.
“Mahoning had an officer on duty,” Jannetti said, and she immediately contacted him and updated the man’s status to the ambulance. She gave the wife CPR instructions. The first part of that protocol is to roll the patient onto his or her back, put one hand on the forehead and the other behind the neck and tilt the head back. The dispatcher also has the job of calming down the caller at the same time. In this situation, the woman had trouble getting the man onto his back, she said.
Luckily, the police officer was nearby and arrived within minutes, initiated CPR and the ambulance crew arrived shortly thereafter and took the needed measures to get him to the hospital.
“We didn’t know the outcome of the call until a couple of weeks later when the man’s wife told us. She wanted us to be recognized for our efforts,” Jannetti said, adding, “It was a combination of efforts of everyone, including the police and the ambulance service.”
“It’s scary for the people who call, and it’s scary for us, too,” Taylor said, but they persevered. “Sometimes things turn bad, but when we get those calls, you have to be ready to put your full effort in.”
Once in a while, the dispatchers will receive calls that pregnant women are in labor. If an ambulance cannot get there, the telecommunicators must walk the soon-to-be parents through the birthing process, she explained. And while that doesn’t happen often, it’s happened eight times since 2017, and eight sets of little footprints are painted on the center’s “Tree of Life” with the date and the dispatcher’s name next to them.
County public safety Director Chad Strobel explained the Tree of Life idea was started in 2017 by the previous director, Jeffrey Parish, and Strobel’s deputy director, Richard Hoover, as a way to give motivation to the employees and recognize their efforts. The wall decal was made by a local graphics company. To date, 29 leaves are filled out with saves and births and 15 different employees have been recognized, 12 of those since Strobel became director.
“They’ve both been very loyal, steady employees and do very well with their jobs,” Strobel said of Taylor and Jannetti.
The telecommunicators give CPR instructions or some type of lifesaving advisement to callers four or five times a week, and “unfortunately, we either don’t hear about the outcome or it’s a poor outcome,” he said, adding the successful ones are infrequent.
He noted that UPMC Jameson has been working with his agency and emergency services provider to recognize early CPR and interventions, and the center learns that way about the lives saved.
Before becoming a telecommunicator, Taylor worked at Applebee’s in Neshannock Township, which she enjoyed but was unfulfilled.
“I felt like I wasn’t accomplishing enough,” she said.
She saw the 911 job posted on Facebook, applied for it and was hired. She also is a full-time online student at Southern New Hampshire University, majoring in criminal justice to advance her career of helping others. She works full-time 12-hour shifts at the 911 center.
Jannetti lives in Wampum and is a graduate of Westminster College, where she earned her bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice.
She said her career decisions were heavily influenced by her father, Frank Jannetti of Pulaski, who also worked as a 911 dispatcher before becoming Lawrence County’s emergency management director. In 2004, he assumed the title of director of public safety in Mercer County and has held that position for more than 23 years. He also is a firefighter and is the Wampum Borough police chief.
Taylor and Cassi Jannetti both are passionate about their work and they received extensive on-the-job training and certifications for their 911 center positions. Jannetti also is a shift supervisor and an Association of Public Safety Communications Officials instructor.
The 911 center employs 15 full-time and two part-time dispatchers, all of whom are certified in CPR. They all work standard, 12-hour shifts.
“We want to do our best to make sure our callers have a good outcome,” Jannetti said, emphasizing, “It’s always a team effort that involves the caller, the dispatcher and the emergency responders.”
Taylor has found that every call she fields is different and must be handled appropriately, carefully, and with respect and reassurance for the caller.
“My reward at the end of the day is knowing that I helped someone,” she said.
“Every day, you leave this place knowing you’ve done good for people,” Jannetti agreed.
“It’s rewarding to know we’ve helped somebody in their time of need.”
