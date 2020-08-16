Tuscany Square to close its doors

A Neshannock Township restaurant is closing its doors after nearly two decades.
Friday, Tuscany Square Ristorante general manager Adam Burick announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that Aug. 31 will be the last day of operation for the 3470 Wilmington Road eatery.
“With the pandemic of COVID 19 and other issues we are no longer able to operate our restaurant as we have for the past 18 years and 11 months,” Burick said in the post. “It has been our extreme pleasure to take care of many of your needs over the past years!!!”
Still, “Tuscany Square will be operating in some capacity in Lawrence County very soon,” Burick added, saying that he “will have some exciting news very soon.”
The restaurant will offer eat-in and drive-thru service through Aug. 31, and its bar will remain open as well. Burick encouraged those holding Tuscany Square gift certificates to stop in and use them, although they also will be honored when Tuscany Square resurfaces in a new format and location.
