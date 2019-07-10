Cashless tolling will be introduced Oct. 27 at two Pennsylvania Turnpike interchanges, include the Gateway toll plaza at Milepost 2 in Lawrence County.
The other location will be at Exit 66, the Greensburg Bypass, in Westmoreland County.
Customers entering the turnpike at these locations will pay either by using E-Z Pass, or by having their licenses plates automatically photographed and receiving an invoice by mail. Once the conversion is instituted, cash will no longer be accepted at these locations. Invoices can be paid online, by phone or through the mail. E-ZPass, used by nearly 85 percent of turnpike travelers, will continue to be the least-expensive option as well as the only method accepted statewide.
“Cashless tolling has been adopted by dozens of agencies across the United States because of the improved safety and mobility it provides,” said Mark Compton, CEO of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. “Everyone pays electronically, so there’s no need to stop; all motorists benefit from the convenience of uninterrupted travel. Plus, interchange safety is improved since cash-paying and E-ZPass customers no longer need to dart across tollbooth traffic to get in the correct lane.”
In the last decade since the commission began studying, planning for and implementing cashless tolling, more than 30 agencies in 14 states have established cashless systems using these proven technologies.
At the Gateway Tolling Point, all customers in this No Cash Zone will stay on the mainline and use existing express lanes to pay via E-ZPass or TOLL BY PLATE. Customers will no longer veer to the right and travel through cash lanes at the tollbooth.
At Exit 66 (Greensburg Bypass), the mainline toll plaza and four ramp plazas at this location will become No Cash Zones; all customers will pay either via E-ZPass or TOLL BY PLATE.
“We already instituted cashless tolling regionally at the Beaver Valley Expressway and the Findlay Connector,” Compton said. “I’m pleased to report that the performance at these locations — and two others in eastern PA — has been on par with projections and that traffic and revenue meet or exceed forecasts.”
As with all previous conversions, the commission is dedicated to implementing electronic tolling at Gateway and Exit 66 without laying off full-time employees. Collectors will relocate to other area toll plazas.
With these upcoming conversions, the Turnpike will operate six cashless tolling locations. Last year, it converted the Findlay Connector in Washington and Allegheny counties and the Keyser Avenue and Clarks Summit tolling points on the Northeastern Extension. In 2017, it converted the Beaver Valley Expressway (Toll 376). In January 2016, it opened a cashless tolling point near the Turnpike Bridge over the Delaware River at the New Jersey border.
“After the upcoming cashless conversions this fall, the remaining sections of the east-west mainline and the Northeastern Extension are scheduled to be converted to cashless in late 2022,” Compton said. “The Mon/Fayette Expressway in southwest PA is scheduled to be converted to cashless in early 2022.”
Compton noted that the 13-mile Southern Beltway project between Route 22 and I-79 in Allegheny and Washington counties will open in 2021 as a cashless tolling roadway with two mainline toll zones.
