PITTSBURGH — PennDOT District 11 is announcing overhead sign inspection activities are underway on Interstate 376 in Union Township.
Single-lane restrictions will occur on I-376 in each direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Thursday between the West 422/Business 422 East Youngstown/Sampson Street (Exit 12) and the East 422 Butler (Exit 15) interchanges.
Crews from A&A Consultants Inc. and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspections.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
