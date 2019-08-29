MIDDLETOWN — Summer travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike system is up 1.5 percent over last summer, and 3.6 million motorists are expected to travel the turnpike this upcoming holiday weekend.
“Family travel will be winding down as our kids head back to school and we settle into our fall routines,” said turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “However, many are taking one last trip before saying goodbye to summer. Planning ahead and avoiding distracted or drowsy driving can make all the difference as we will see an upsurge in traffic on the turnpike over the next few days.”
The Pennsylvania Turnpike anticipates a projected 3.6 million vehicles to travel the statewide roadway beginning tomorrow and ending Tuesday.
Friday will be the most heavily-traveled day with approximately 760,000 vehicles on the turnpike, followed by tomorrow with approximately 700,000 vehicles. Friday afternoon will be a peak travel time.
The rest of the traffic breakdown is as follows:
•Saturday, with 550,000 vehicles
•Sunday, with 475,000 vehicles
•Monday, with 500,000 vehicles
•Tuesday, with 630,000 vehicles.
To help accommodate heavier holiday traffic, the turnpike will suspend maintenance work and have all available lanes open in each direction beginning at 3 p.m. tomorrow through 11 p.m. Tuesday.
“We have seen a very active summer travel season and will have additional patrols on the roadway this weekend to assist motorists and keep travelers safe,” said Cpl.l Holly Reber-Billings, PA State Police, Troop T. “Please remember to move over and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles and tow trucks stopped along the roadway providing assistance to motorists. It is the law and it protects those who are working close to traffic.”
