Ellwood City Area School District has undertaken the job of making some long-needed improvements to several of its school facilities.
The most notable work will involve improvements to the district’s football stadium. Bids for the work had been put out in March and were accepted in April and a groundbreaking took place last Monday.
“The district is finally putting $25 million in bond initiative monies to use," Superintendent Dr. Wes Shipley said on Monday.
The Helling Stadium project is expected to be completed by mid-September at a cost of $2.5 million, which includes resurfacing the track and installing artificial turf.
“This will allow soccer games to be played on the field instead of just football games,” Shipley said. “Marching bands will also be able to practice on the field and off-season sports, like baseball and softball, will be able to utilize the field as a result of these improvements.”
Many of the other improvements will be what Shipley called “behind the walls," meaning the improvements will not be easily visible to the public, as it will entail improvements to heating, air conditioning, electrical and plumbing systems.
“Other renovations have already begun at the Northside and Hartman schools, where electrical improvements are being made,” he said.
Of the project, Shipley said, “It’s been a lot of people’s wish-list for some time.”
At Perry Lower Intermediate School, the HVAC system will be updated and new windows and lighting will be installed. Lincoln Junior-Senior High School will receive corrections and upgrades to the plumbing and electrical work.
Shipley explained recent refinancing opened $10 million in extra money with no tax increase and a second bond purchase generated $15 million, which will affect the budget. The projects will result in an increase in the debt service line item of approximately .8 mills, as well as an increase in pension costs. For the average homeowner, this initiative will cost an extra $55 per year in property taxes. However, for those homeowners who qualify for the farmstead/homestead tax rebate program, it will mean only an increase in $3 per year in taxes.
“Our buildings are all warm, safe, and dry and our aim is not to make them the Taj Mahal, but we want to make our schools a better place and safer place in which to learn," Shipley said. “The bond monies can only be used for capital improvement projects."
