When Bob Naugle was impaired by a stroke last year, he learned one valuable lesson — that the sun will come out and flowers will bloom again.
He has first-hand knowledge of that. During his two-week stay at UPMC Jameson Hospital, he planted the bulbs that now have burst into brightly colored daffodils and red, yellow and pink tulips in the planters in the courtyard outside of the hospital hostess shop.
The outdoor gardening effort was part of Naugle's physical and occupational therapy during his recovery there.
Naugle suffered a stroke during the night of Oct. 15 last year.
"It was very strange," he recalled. He had gotten up three times during the night, and each time he lost his balance.
"I didn't feel any differently," he said. "I just got myself up and went back to bed. I never gave it any thought."
But when he got up the next day at 8 a.m., he still didn't have his balance and couldn't walk down the steps to the living room.
"I sat down at the top step and I slid down the stairs," he said. His wife, Judy, was texting their daughter, a physical therapist in North Carolina, who told her to "get him to the emergency room right now."
"She immediately concluded I had a stroke," Naugle said.
When they arrived at the hospital, "I wasn't sure I wanted to be in Jameson," he said. He was placed in a wheelchair, and when they immediately gave him their attention, "from that moment on, I was sure I was in the right place. Everyone from the doctors down to the housekeeper were first class."
At first, the tests for a stroke weren't showing anything. First there was a CAT scan, then an MRI that wasn't conclusive. A very alert doctor spotted the stroke on the second MRI, he said.
Naugle's speech was unaffected, but he has suffered some paralysis on his left side. He was in a room on the hospital's second floor for the first two nights. When one of the 12 beds in the rehabilitation unit opened up, he was moved there and spent two weeks there, with physical and occupational therapists and nurses working with him constantly every day. They helped him with his fine motor skills by getting him to pick up coins and put nuts and bolts together, "things you'd consider to be toys."
Before long, the unit staff had him walking around the parking lot and around different obstacles in the hallways, he explained.
"The girls in occupational and physical therapy were fantastic, every single one of them," he said.
Then they gave him a bag of flower bulbs that were mostly tulips, and with their supervision, "they had me plant them in the planters. I planted them with my hands and I used a plastic cup with a handle on it to dig in the dirt."
Naugle, an architect retired from Eckles Co., was able to see the results of his labor this week when he and his wife ventured over to the hospital courtyard to admire the blooming beauties.
After his discharge from the hospital, Naugel continued his physical and occupational therapies at Jameson Nesbit Center.
I'm still not back to normal," he said, adding, "They said it could take a year. I'm doing everything I did before my stroke, just a little more slowly."
He has nothing but praise for all of the hospital staff who tended to him, and Judy wrote out 31 "above-and-beyond" cards to the hospital employees, he said, adding, "There wasn't one person in that whole two-week experience who wasn't top-notch. I'm blessed. I'm very fortunate and thankful."
Melissa Johnson, director of rehabilitative services at Jameson, said the patients planting bulbs and flowers was an idea that sprouted during discussions among the physical, occupational and speech therapists and the nursing staff.
Jameson is part of the regional network of UPMC hospitals, she said, "and other facilities had done similar things in Pittsburgh. We came up with different ideas and programs that would be engaging for our patients."
The staff first had purchased potted plants and put a trellis in the patient rehab unit, where the patients planted herbs and a few little flowers. That enabled them to focus on the smells of the herbs for cognitive memories and to stimulate their senses while participating in standing and weight-bearing therapy, Johnson said. "We try to bring the whole process together as a mind-body experience. We want them to relearn some of the processes and how to follow directions."
The therapy unit started the outdoor gardening in the fall, Johnson said. "The facilities guys emptied out the the planters and added soils, and nursing got the bulbs, and therapy and nursing took the patients outside. They got fresh air, sunshine and tactile sensory feeling and they worked on balance, walking and coordination, all at the same time. It really was kind of a group process with involvement from the staff."
She said she enjoyed working with Naugle because of his enthusiasm.
"Bob is such an easy guy to get along with, and he was really interested in outside-the-box activities," Johnson said. "As an architect, he's very meticulous. While he was in the hospital, he was thinking about changing things around at home and he was drawing things out."
So for him, the flower planting "was a real labor of love. It was a great project," she said.
Now that the flowers are in bloom, "it makes you smile when you realize the patients are part of those things," Johnson said. "It really is beautiful."
She hopes to buy more plants to continue that life cycle for future patients.
"We're fortunate to have a full-service acute inpatient rehabilitation unit here at UPMC Jameson," Rob Jackson, president of UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon, said at the hospital's recent annual public meeting. "The average stay on this unit is 13 days. The long stay can be daunting and draining on our patients' mental health. So, our employees came up with an inventive way to get our patients outside and creating something, while rehabbing and regaining muscle strength.
"This activity is therapeutic on many levels, as the patients are planting something new to grow, much representing their own new approach to living recovering from a stroke or traumatic injury," Jackson said. "We look forward to ... our patients coming back in the spring to see their bulbs in bloom."
