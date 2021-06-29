Lawrence County property owners who wish to avoid having a penalty added to their 2021 county taxes must pay them by Tuesday.
That is the last day to pay taxes at face value. After Tuesday, a 10 percent penalty will be added to all tax payments made through Dec. 31.
The county treasurer's office, located in the Lawrence County Government Center, is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, but will be closed Monday for the Independence Day holiday. Payments can be made with cash, check or credit card, although a 2.45 percent third-party convenience fee will be applied to call credit card transactions.
Payments will be accepted by mail if they are postmarked no later than Tuesday.
For more information, call the treasurer's office at (724) 656-2124.
