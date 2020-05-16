A comics page and a puzzle page appear each Tuesday in the New Castle News e-edition.
However, they've also been republished on Wednesdays for those who prefer to enjoy them in our print edition.
Starting next week, though, those Tuesday pages will be published in Monday's print editions. The News hopes the change will be more useful to our readers.
