Americore’s involvement with the former Ellwood City Medical Center showed it did more harm as owner than good.
That’s according to an amended disclosure agreement by Americore’s Chapter 11 trustee Carol Fox.
Americore was the owner of the Ellwood City Medical Center from 2017 to January 2020 when the company filed for bankruptcy and closed the facility. Americore’s entities owned four distressed hospitals with the goal of revitalizing them and purchased the Ellwood City hospital on Sept. 22, 2017.
“Unfortunately, Americore’s acquisition of these hospitals had the opposite effect,” Fox said. “Americore was undercapitalized from the beginning. Its management grossly mismanaged the hospitals and whatever resources those hospitals had left, and, in some cases, used the struggling hospitals to defraud the United States government and other creditors.”
Fox is referring to a reported scheme through different hospitals, including the ECMC, where thousands of cancer genomic testing specimens were sent to the hospitals to collect fraudulent Medicare reimbursements, of which more than $25 million was sent to the ECMC.
The reported ringleader of the scheme, Daniel Hurt, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had already pled guilty, while Fox is working to get settlement agreements from the other 15 defendants through mediation.
Fox said the ECMC, which up until its acquisition from Americore, had operated as a nonprofit community hospital since 1910 but was losing significant money annually. This led the hospital leadership to seek a new owner and eventually sell to Americore in 2017.
Under the terms of the governing asset purchasing agreement, Americore paid no cash and assumed all liabilities for the Ellwood City Hospital Employee Defined Benefit Plan and was to pay certain listed obligations while continuing to operate the hospital and its emergency room daily for the next 10 years.
“Upon its acquisition, Americore immediately leveraged the acquired assets and within months had completely exhausted any remaining assets held for the benefit of the hospital,” Fox said.
“While the hospital was controlled and operated by Americore, its assets were completely exhausted, significant new debt was incurred and the hospital was impacted in a substantial lab fraud scheme.”
In November 2019, the hospital was ordered to close by the Pennsylvania Department of Health due to a malfunctioning CT scanner. The hospital closed on Dec. 10, 2019, and shut down for good in January 2020.
Fox said she was appointed on Feb. 4, 2020, to deal with the company’s creditors and control expenditures, but the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on that.
The ECMC received $1,805,227.75 in COVID-19 Provider Relief Fund payments from the federal government to maintain the facilities in case the space was needed during the pandemic as an emergency hospital, and to maintain medical records for past patients.
The hospital was unused and the government demanded the return of the money. To date, $1 million has been returned and the remainder is an administrative expense priority entitlement to the government.
On April 24, 2020, Fox filed motions for the sale of the ECMC property and a minimum credit bid by California-based Pelorus Equity Group was agreed on July 24, 2020. The transaction was approved in June 2022.
As part of the sale, Fox got a secure claim from Pelorus in the amount of $3,619,144, approximately $1,380,097.37 in outstanding property tax lien claims and repaid $300,000 of the PRF distribution from additional cash proceeds of the sale.
No information on the use of the property has been detailed currently by either Guardian or Pelorus. Grant White, who was the CEO of Americore until its bankruptcy, is currently under federal investigation as well.
