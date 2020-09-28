Trump touts court nominee, criticizes ballots during campaign stop in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN — President Donald Trump touted Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his nominee for Supreme Court, as a “brilliant legal mind” while warning the upcoming election could be “a disaster” due to the expansion of mail-in voting in states across the country.
Trump’s rally at the Harrisburg International Airport came just hours he announced Barrett as his choice to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Trump said Barrett “will defend your God-given rights and freedoms,” during the rally, his second visit this week to Pennsylvania, a state he won by just more than 44,000 votes in 2016.
Trump repeatedly tried to raise doubts about the use of mail-in voting during Saturday's stop.
He pointed to revelations last week that nine early ballots in Luzerne County — a county Trump won in 2016 — had been found discarded.
“Unfortunately, they all had the name Trump on them,” Trump said Saturday night. While investigators initially said all of the ballots contained votes from Trump, they later clarified that it wasn't clear who the voter selected on two ballots.
“The only way (the Democrats) can win in Pennsylvania, frankly, is to cheat on the ballots,” Trump said.
Trump added that “we’re waiting for a ruling” on the constitutionality of Pennsylvania’s planned changes to deal with the expected flood of mail-in ballots.
Trump’s campaign has sued in federal court to get Pennsylvania barred from allowing counties to use drop boxes for people to submit mail-in ballots instead of using the U.S. Postal Service. Trump’s lawsuit also seeks to get the state to order that ballots won’t be counted if they arrive in the mail without being enclosed in secrecy envelopes.
The state Supreme Court in response to a lawsuit filed by Democrats, earlier this month ruled that drop boxes are permissible but also determined that ballots that aren’t enclosed in secrecy enveloped, so-called “naked ballots,” should be counted.
The state Supreme Court, on another controversial issue, also ruled that the state should count ballots that arrive in the mail up to three days after Election Day.
Both lawsuits could end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The crowd of Trump supporters — most of whom weren’t wearing masks while tightly grouped together — exceeded the 250-person limit on outside gatherings set by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Democrats blasted the president for repeatedly holding rallies in defiance of the crowd-size limits. Those limits are not currently in effect in Pennsylvania because a federal judge appointed by Trump ruled the restrictions on gatherings unconstitutionally infringed on First Amendment rights.
State Democratic Party Chair Nancy Patton Mills said Trump was setting up a potential “superspreader” COVID-19 outbreak.
Ahead of Trump’s visit, Wolf said he had requested Trump stop holding large rallies in defiance of the state’s efforts to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.
“It is gravely concerning that the president would insist on holding this event with blatant disregard for social distancing and masking requirements. His decision to bring thousands of people together in a tight space in the midst of a global pandemic caused by an airborne virus is flat out wrong.” Wolf said.
