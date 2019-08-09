MONACA (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to western Pennsylvania next week to visit a multibillion-dollar ethane cracker plant under construction.
A White House official said Thursday the visit to the 386-acre site in Monaca that had been planned for this week before two mass shootings occurred will take place on Tuesday.
The massive Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals plant will convert natural gas liquids into plastic pellets to be used in manufacturing.
There are currently about 5,000 construction workers on the site.
Shell has said it expects to have about 600 permanent workers at the Ohio River facility, once it's fully built and up and running sometime in the early 2020s.
The plant will be operated by Shell Polymers.
