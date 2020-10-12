President Donald Trump’s visit to the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport was confirmed Saturday.
The president’s campaign rally had been tentative, but an official listing for the Tuesday event has been added to his calendar at donaldjtrump.com/events.
The visit will take place at the at 7 p.m. but doors will open at 4 p.m. Tickets are available on the president’s website and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Attendees can register up to two tickets per mobile phone number per event.
“I just think it’s really exciting and I think it shows just how important Cambria County is to his reelection campaign,” Cambria County Republican Party Chairman Jackie Kulback said.
She described Johnstown and the surrounding area as a “bellwether” for the coming election and said the region is a representative of the country as a whole.
“We’re a mix of blue-collar workers as well as a lot of high-tech industry,” Kulback said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.