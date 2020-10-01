Stefano: Biden proved himself in debate Lawrence County Democrats chairman Paul Stefano was on the road Wednesday afternoon to see f…

Donald Trump supporters dressed in red, white and blue political garb arrived in droves Monday night at a tent outside of the Crane Room Grille in Neshannock Township ready to watch Tuesday’s debate.

Trump T-shirts and caps — even a face mask or two — were a sea of red, white and blue, and political speeches by candidates for state offices abounded as an estimated 225 people, some of them Democrats, loudly cheered and applauded.

And although arguments between Trump and Joe Biden were rampant and accusatory during the historical event, supporters of the POTUS saw fit to defend his behavior and his actions and criticize the Democratic former vice president’s seeming lack of a plan as the two presidential candidates sparred on national television.

Cheers rose in the crowd and uproarious laughter rang out as people ate, drank and reacted while watching the event that was aired on several television screens. The party was hosted by owners Gale E. Measel Jr., chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Committee, and his wife, Valerie, an elected Republican committeewoman. Some attendees said they went for the debate, others said they seized the opportunity to get out, socialize and support congressional and legislative candidates. Diane Marcella, 81, a longtime supporter of People Concerned for the Unborn Child, handed out pro-life brochures, saying that was a big reason why she was there.

“I’m here because of this cause,” she said, noting that she has been involved with the cause for at least 40 years.

Dr. Lewis Grell of Pulaski Township, who attended, said that although most people already know their candidate of choice, the debate will affect 10 to 15 percent of the voters “who are trying to decide if Biden’s up to it, or if Trump can contain himself in an acceptable fashion. A lot of people don’t like how (Trump) presents himself,” he said, adding, “I personally think he does a good job.”

Henry Karki, a Hickory Township farmer and Trump supporter, defended Trump’s answers and behavior during the debate, and downgraded Biden’s responses.

“If you watch Biden’s commercials, they are exactly the same as what he said last night in his answers,” he said. “They are nothing more. I couldn’t get any more facts or figures from what he said.”

As for Trump’s demeanor and responses, he said, “Trump was Trump. He is not going to take any garbage from anyone. If someone comes after him or attacks him, he’s going to attack back. That’s what he did. It’s the way he is,” Karki said.

He believes Trump supported his answers with a lot of facts, while Biden repeated, “ ‘I have a plan,’ but he never said what the plan was. I was waiting to hear that from him, but he never explained how he was going to do it.”

John Harvan of New Castle, whose family has had a strong military background, said he has seen a lot of changes for the good for veterans since Trump has been in the Oval Office.

Measel found fault with how Fox News host Chris Wallace moderated the debate.

“I thought the narrator was defective,” he said. “It seemed like the process they used to help people have a clear understanding between two candidates at two ends of the spectrum was a poor job.”

Measel said it is his opinion that Biden seemed out of touch and “not too astute to carry the baton,” while “Trump held his own. It just reaffirmed to most people, at least in our area, that Trump is the guy to take us forward with his policies.”

Regarding his demeanor, Measel commented, “People aren’t going to marry and live with him and what his style is. I don’t care about his style, I care about what he does.

“Biden has an excuse for everything,” he said, adding, “It’s the Nancy Pelosi syndrome. I think he’s a Trojan horse and he’s not going to do anything, and it’s all the people you’re not seeing who are telling him what to do. In eight years he didn’t do anything, what makes you think he’s going to do it now?”

As for the overall event, “it was cold, it was damp and it was wet, and we still got a crowd in New Castle, Pennsylvania.”