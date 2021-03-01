A little more than 22,000 people have left the Republican Party in Pennsylvania since the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection.
Still, former President Donald Trump remains tremendously popular among most Republicans in the state.
The former president spoke Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., in his first high-profile speech since leaving office.
So far in 2021, 10,452 Republicans have left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party and another 11,591 have dropped their GOP affiliation and either become independents or joined another minor political party, according to state voter registration data.
Over the same period, 3,004 Democrats have become independents or joined another minor party and 4,942 Democrats have joined the Republican Party.
The net result is that Democrats’ edge in party membership has increased by 14,097 in 2021.
Former Republican Party chairman Rob Gleason said that the change in registration is a drop in the bucket compared to the gains that the Republican Party has made to cut into Democrats’ membership advantage over the Trump years.
In 2012, there were 4.26 million Democrats and 3.13 million Republicans in Pennsylvania -- a 1.1 million advantage for the Democrats. There are now 4.07 million Democrats and 3.45 million Republicans, according to the most recent voter registration data. Democrats still outnumber Republicans by 624,315, but their advantage has been almost cut in half.
“Trump is still very popular in Pennsylvania,” Gleason said.
Identity struggle
G. Terry Madonna, senior fellow in residence for political affairs at Millersville University, agreed that the number of people leaving the Republican Party, may not be noteworthy on its own, but he added that it’s clear that the party is grappling with its identity.
“That number is not significant when you consider that there are 8 million registered voters in Pennsylvania,” he said. However, the departure of disaffected voters reflects the struggle of Republicans to determine whether to stick with Trump despite his loss in the presidential election or to move on, he said.
“The GOP has a divide in it between the Trump supporters and the establishment Republicans,” he said. “I don’t see this division as being about policy. It’s about Trump. Right now, the Republican Party is still the party of Donald Trump.”
The former president’s shadow loomed large over the last two weeks as Republican loyalists in the state debated whether to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who was one of just seven Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for his inciting the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The Lawrence County GOP committee was one of the county GOP’s that voted to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, for voting to impeach Trump.
Gale Measel, chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Party, said he’d supported efforts to get the state committee to censure Toomey as well, saying he didn’t think the senator should have voted to impeach Trump because most Republicans were opposed to the impeachment effort.
“He should be carrying the banner for us,” he said.
The state GOP committee on Wednesday held a lengthy meeting that included a discussion about whether to censure Toomey, but ultimately took no action against the senator.
The state Democratic Party mocked the Republicans for the controversy over whether to censure Toomey.
“That’s really the PA GOP in a nutshell: falling over themselves to show fealty to Trump, and not getting anything done,” Jason Henry, Executive Director of the PA Democratic Party said in an email to supporters.
But Measel said that party officials who are staying loyal to Trump are responding to the enthusiasm they hear from local voters.
“I can’t remember a political figure as popular” as Trump, Measel said.
