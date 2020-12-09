Trump election dispute puts Republicans into contradictions

File-This Feb.4, 2020, file photo shows State Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County, talking after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf delivered his 2020-21 budget address in Harrisburg, Pa. In recent days, President Donald Trump has reached out to Cutler to find out how he can advance his cause in the state for "legal votes," Cutler's spokesman said, as Trump supporters demonstrated outside Cutler's home and office. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP, File)