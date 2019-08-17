A white Ford pickup truck and a red Pontiac sedan collided at the intersection of Highland and Sheridan avenues on the city’s North Hill yesterday afternoon.
The truck, which was towing a trailer with a small fishing boat, was traveling south down Highland Avenue when the sedan, traveling west on Sheridan Avenue, went through the intersection and struck the truck.
The two vehicles came to rest at the corner of the intersection, knocking down a stop sign, displacing a fire hydrant and breaking a telephone pole.
After impact, the boat slid down Highland Avenue about 30 yards. McGonigle Ambulance Services transported one passenger from the truck and the driver of the sedan from the scene.
