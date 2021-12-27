Stabilizing the house

Shenango firefighters work to stabilize a State Road home after it was struck Monday morning by a pickup truck.

 GARY CHURCH | NEWS

Everyone apparently escaped serious injury when a Dodge Ram pickup truck hit the front of a home at 1601 State Road on Monday.

The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. and although the home sustained major damage, no one inside was injured. The woman who had been driving the truck was taken to UPMC Jameson with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Shenango Area Fire District firefighters worked to stabilize the building.

No information on the cause of the accident was available Monday morning.

