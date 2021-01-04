PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police are searching for a white pickup truck after explosions in two neighborhoods that shook homes and damaged a parked car.
An incendiary device was thrown from a moving vehicle in the Lawrenceville neighborhood just after 9 p.m. Sunday, police said. Another explosion was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the Hill district, with residents “feeling their homes shake and some type of odor in the air," police said.
A bomb squad with explosive detection dogs responded, but police said no evidence had been recovered, police said.
Police posted photos of a white pickup truck being sought in connection with the first blast, which damaged the parked car.
No injuries were reported in either explosion.
