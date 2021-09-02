An Enon Valley man is facing charges as the reported drunk driver of a pickup truck that killed a motorcyclist two years ago in a North Beaver Township collision.
Jacob Edward Winterbauer, 35, is wanted on a warrant, facing counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, DUI and a stop sign violation.
State police in New Castle filed the charges against him Thursday for the Sept. 5, 2019, death of James Leslie Adkins, 50, of Lisbon, Ohio.
According to an initial report released by the police, a Yamaha ridden by Adkins and Winterbauer’s truck collided at the intersection of Smalls Ferry Road and Columbiana Road.
Adkins was flown to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, where he later died from his injuries.
According to state police, Adkins had not been wearing a helmet.
Police have since determined that Winterbauer was driving under the influence at the time of the collision, according to reports.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
