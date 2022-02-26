+3 Trout stocking pairs with pancake breakfast There’s only one day every year when fish and pancakes go hand in hand.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has released its springtime trout stocking schedule for Lawrence County, in anticipation of the first day of trout fishing season on April 2.

The Mentored Youth Trout Day will be March 26. Youth anglers must obtain a Mentored Youth Permit or a Voluntary Youth Fishing License from the Commission and be accompanied by an licensed adult angler to participate.

Anglers age 16 or older must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and a current trout/salmon permit, and be accompanied by a youth younger than 16 years who has a Mentored Youth Fishing Permit or a voluntary youth license. Those youths may keep a total of two trout measuring a minimum of seven inches. Accompanying adult anglers on that day are prohibited from possessing trout.

The regular trout fishing season officially begins in the state at 8 a.m. the first Saturday in April and ends at midnight on Labor Day.

Many of the streams also will be stocked in the fall.

The fish will be stocked for this springtime in these locations on the following dates:

•Bessemer Lake — 11 a.m. April 9 and 19. A stocking already was done on Thursday.

•Big Run — From the Route 388 Bridge to the Route 65 bridge, and from the Route 65 bridge to the mouth of the Shenango River, 11 a.m. Saturday and April 25. The meeting place is at the entrance of Cascade Park at Frank Avenue.

•Cascade Quarry, 11 a.m. April 9, meeting at Bessemer Lake on Route 317. Fishing at that water is open year-round.

•Deer Creek, from 1,500 feet upstream from the Route 208 bridge to the mouth of the creek, 11 a.m. March 29 and the week of April 18, meeting at Bessemer Lake.

Story continues below video

•Hickory Run, from the Route 312 bridge to the mouth of the Mahoning River, 11 a.m. March 29 and April 12, meeting at Bessemer Lake.

•Honey Creek at Musser Road Bridge, 11 a.m. March 7 and April 12. Meeting place is Bessemer Lake.

•Little Neshannock Creek at its confluence, 11 a.m. March 8, and 10:30 a.m. April 15. Meeting place is at Interstate 80 and Route 173 in Mercer County.

•Neshannock Creek from Cannery Road Bridge at Millburn in Mercer County to the base of the mill in Volant Borough, noon March 5, and 11:15 a.m. April 4 and 29. The trucks will meet at the Route 208 bridge in Volant.

•Neshannock Creek, delayed harvest area, artificial lures only, from the base of the mill in Volant, downstream to Banks Covered Bridge in Wilmington Township, noon on March 5; 11:15 a.m. on April 4 and 11 a.m. on April 29, meeting at the Route 208 bridge in downtown Volant.

•North Fork of the Little Beaver Creek, from Mud Bridge road to the Lawrence/Beaver county line, 11 a.m., March 7 and April 12, meeting at Bessemer Lake.

•Slippery Rock Creek, near Slippery Rock Road in Butler County, downstream to Rose Point off Route 422, 11 a.m. Saturday, meeting at routes 19 and 108; and 11 a.m. April 6 and 28, meeting at Book’s Market in Harlansburg.

•Slippery Rock Creek, from the Rose Point bridge, downstream to Heinz Camp lower property line, 11 a.m. March 16, and 11 a.m. April 6 and 28, meeting at Book’s Market.

•Slippery Rock Creek, from lower Heinz Camp to the Armstrong Bridge, 11 a.m. March 16 and April 6, meeting at Book’s Market. This is a designated catch-and-release, fly-fishing only area.

•Taylor Run, to the mouth of the Slippery Rock Creek, 11 a.m. March 16 and April 6, meeting at Book’s Market.