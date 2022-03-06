The annual Volant trout stocking was held Saturday morning in the borough.
The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission trucks delivered dozens of brown, rainbow and gold trout for the annual trout stocking of the Neshannock Creek.
Saturday was also the day for the Volant Volunteer Fire Company's biannual all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast at the fire hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.