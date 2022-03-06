New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 43F. WNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 43F. WNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.