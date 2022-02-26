Trout to be stocked throughout county The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has released its springtime trout stocking schedul…

There’s only one day every year when fish and pancakes go hand in hand.

This year, it’s March 5.

That’s when the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission trucks will roll into Volant Borough, carrying dozens of brown, rainbow and gold trout for the annual trout stocking of the Neshannock Creek.

It’s also the day the Volant Volunteer Fire Company sponsors its biannual all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast at the fire hall, right across the street from where the public fish stocking spectator event takes place.

The fish commission trucks are scheduled to arrive in the town around noon. Various outdoors groups including youths from the local FFA chapters traditionally assist the state agency with carrying buckets of fish to the stream to put in boats and row down the river to release them. The day is the biggest outdoors family spectator event in Lawrence County every spring.

It’s no coincidence that the pancake and sausage breakfast falls on the same day. That event typically attracts about 1,100 hungry visitors.

Volant fire Chief Jimmy McConnell said the breakfast has been an annual event the same day since the fire department was organized in 1959. An exception was 2021 event, which was canceled because of COVID-19.

This year it will be back in full swing, he said, and it’s one of the department’s biggest fundraising events, in addition to its annual fall pancake and sausage breakfast and an annual gun raffle.

The firefighters put on the breakfast with help from some of their spouses, Boy Scouts and students from the Wilmington Area FFA and National Honor Society, who help cook and serve.

“All the work in preparation is done by the firemen,” McConnell said. The recipes are unique to Volant’s department, and they have the quantities they need down pat after all these years.

Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and costs $10 per person ($6 for children under 12). The fare includes a choice of buckwheat pancakes made from scratch with buckwheat flour, yeast and buttermilk or regular buttermilk pancakes, whole hog sausage, applesauce and beverages. One of the available beverages is chocolate milk, which is a favorite, he said.

Take-out orders also are available, and because it’s all-you-can eat, “we usually stack them up pretty big,” McConnell said.

The fire department typically buys 850 to 900 pounds of fresh, whole hog sausage for the event, from Howard & Son Meat Packing in Mercer. About 850 half-pints of chocolate milk and 200 half-pints of white milk and about 30 gallons of buttermilk come from Marburger Dairy in Evans City. The event also requires about 300 pounds of buckwheat flour from a gristmill near Butler, 30 to 40 gallons of applesauce, and about 100 bottles of table syrup, in addition to other ingredients — eggs, flour, coffee, and other incidentals.

The firefighters start the buckwheat batter on Wednesday and add other ingredients to it the day of the breakfast, McConnell said. They are at the firehall by 5 a.m. that day to get ready for the first customers.

The trout are released that day just below the dam in Volant. That is in the delayed harvest area — a catch-and-release area where only artificial lures are allowed. The area extends from there to Banks Covered Bridge in Wilmington Township.

That area of the Neshannock Creek also is designated as a Keystone Select Stocked Trout Water, which allows anglers to fish for larger trout.

Under that program statewide, about 10,000 trout, 2-to 3-years old measuring between 14 to 20 inches will be distributed among the select waters managed with Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only and Miscellaneous Special Regulations. These larger trout are stocked only during the spring stocking periods to coincide with the period of peak angler use, according to information from the Fish and Boat Commission website.

Throughout late February and in March and April, the commission also stocks trout in certain other streams throughout Lawrence County. Please see the accompanying list of the dates and locations.