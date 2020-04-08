Donald Gebbia found out on Facebook. Fred Torello had a friend text him. A buddy called Kolton Boyer.
For outdoorsmen and women, Tuesday was a little bit like Christmas in April as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission opened trout fishing season almost two weeks early with an early-morning surprise announcement.
"The word got around really fast," Mark Collier, owner of Neshannock Creek Fly Shop in Volant.
He found out early Tuesday morning after a friend sent him a message on Facebook to check out the PFBC's website.
"It was like a little wildfire that got going there," Collier said of how the news spread. "There's a lot of men and women who love to fish. This is a great way to get outside and enjoy one of their favorite activities."
The decision to open trout season immediately is intended to discourage concentrated gatherings of people that may have occurred on the traditional opening day — which was to be April 18 — to minimize intrastate and interstate travel, and to reduce the threat of illegal poaching in waters that have already been stocked, the commission said in its release. The news comes amid the coronavirus pandemic in which many businesses are temporarily closed and social distancing is encouraged.
"I know for a lot of people, it's a solitary sport they really enjoy," Collier said.
Collier had his own confusion with Gov. Tom Wolf's decree last month to temporarily close nonessential businesses to help stop nonessential travel and interaction. Initially, it didn't look like his fishing shop would qualify to stay open, but further research revealed that he might qualify to stay open as a companion to the fishing industry. Finally, a call to the state police confirmed that his shop was allowed to continue operations.
Gebbia, from Shenango Township, took advantage of some nice afternoon weather to fish Big Run. He caught four trout, one under the maximum limit of five.
"It was kind of a last-minute thing," he said.
Torello, an engineer from Aliquippa, has been fishing different parts of the Neshannock Creek for years. On Tuesday, he was fishing a bend of the waterway off Route 956, about a mile east of the Mercer Road intersection. Just downstream, John Kay, from West Middlesex, and Eugene Christy, from Hermitage, were back at their familiar spot. The pair have been fishing from the same pull-off from Route 956 for at least 25 years. They've never missed an opening day of trout season.
About two hours after Kay found out about the news on social media, he called Christy and was on the creek bank about two hours later.
"We would have been here sooner, but John had to take his son to work," Christy said.
Back at Cascade Park, Boyer and his brother, Brock, as well as Zack Marshall took to Big Run Creek. Marshall and Brock Boyer are 11th and 10th graders, respectively, at Mohawk High School. Kolton Boyer is a sophomore homeland security major at Slippery Rock University.
The three all have to do their schooling virtually since Gov. Tom Wolf's directive last month to close schools in an effort to stop the coronavirus spread.
"I had to finish an essay for college," Boyer said. "As soon as that was over, we came out."
The commission reminded anglers and boaters they should limit travel by fishing close to home, covering their faces with a mask or other cloth and keeping a distance of at least six feet from others. Additionally, the commission said people should only go fishing with members of their families living in the same household and never share fishing gear with others.
