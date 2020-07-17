+2 One man killed, one injured in shooting State police have not yet released details about the circumstances of a shooting in Shenango…

State police say they are coming up empty with clues as to who shot and killed Brian Robert Eisenhuth a year ago in Shenango Township.

State investigators, who have been working on the case for the past 12 months, say the case remains unsolved. They are asking again for the public's help in offering tips from anyone who may know anything about what happened in the early morning of July 17, 2019, at the home in Shenango Township. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers also has offered a reward of $2,000 or more for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for Eisenhuth's death.

"We have no leads at all," Trooper Stephen Rodgers, the lead investigator in the case, said Thursday.

The Lawrence County 911 center initially had received a call around 1 a.m. that day regarding an active shooter situation at a mobile home at 27 Bryson Mill Road. They found the 23-year-old Eisenhuth dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest. An autopsy later confirmed that to have been the cause of death, and it was ruled a homicide. Ronald L. Lantz Jr., 25, also was hit by the gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to past police reports. A third man in the house with them was not injured.

A police report to Crime Stoppers, made public last year, said the investigation revealed that Eisenhuth had been involved in marijuana trafficking, and that a burglary had occurred at the Bryson Mill Road house between 10 and 11 p.m. July 16 after Eisenhuth and Lantz had gone to a convenience store.

The intruders forced their way into the house and stole money, a semiautomatic pistol owned by Eisenhuth, and marijuana, the police reported. They learned that a few hours later that = while Eisenhuth, Lantz and another 24-year-old man were in the mobile home, unknown suspects approached the house, apparently on foot, and fired multiple shots into the house, killing Eisenhuth and injuring Lantz. They reported that Lantz, who was hit by the gunfire, returned fire with a semiautomatic handgun and the intruders left the area.

Rodgers said the cause of Eisenhuth's death was determined to have been penetrating gunshot wounds from a medium-caliber bullet.

Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said last year that it did not appear from the investigation that Eisenhuth and Lantz had shot each other.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact Rodgers at the state police at (724) 598-2211, or call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at (800) 4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers to either number will remain anonymous. Tips also may be left on Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, or on its Facebook page.

PA Crime Stoppers reported the incident as a criminal homicide, aggravated assault and burglary.

