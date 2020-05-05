A Little Beaver Township man was arrested Sunday after police say he drove a four-wheeler toward a state trooper while pointing a gun at him.
State police have charged Walter Lee Russell, 55, of 482 Wampum Mount-Air Road in connection with the incident that occurred around 10:45 p.m. outside his home.
According to a criminal complaint, the trooper was responding to a complaint received about a dispute with a neighbor on Estate Lane. After talking to the neighbor, he went to Russell’s house, where he spoke with a woman in the garage. As he was walking back toward his cruiser, he heard the sound of a quad approaching him at high speed, the report said.
The trooper said the saw Russell with his arm extended and something in his hand, and Russell told him he had a gun. The trooper then drew his gun and ordered Russell to drop his weapon. Russell slowly got off the four-wheeler, then dropped the gun on the ground, according to the paperwork. Russell was then ordered to the ground and arrested.
He is charged with aggravated assault with fear of serious bodily injury. He was lodged in the Lawrence County jail on $20,000 bond, and has since posted bail.
