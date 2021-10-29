When city voters go to the polls on Election Day next week, they’ll find only a handful of competitive races where there are more candidates than available positions.
One of those is the race for two open seats on New Castle’s city council. Council President Tom Smith chose not to seek re-election after serving a full four-year term and Councilman Tim Fulkerson placed third in the Democratic primary election and will not be on the ballot Tuesday.
The candidates for those two seats are Democrats Eric Ritter and David Ward as well as independent James Constant. No Republican candidates will appear on the ballot.
ERIC RITTER
Ritter, 33, ran for city council in 2019, but came in last place in the primary election. He stayed involved in the local political atmosphere, getting elected to the Home Rule Charter study commission and then serving as its vice chairman.
Ritter owns his own home improvement and grass-cutting business, which he points to as allowing him more time to canvas neighborhoods and be seen around the city. Ritter said he wants to spend taxpayer money wisely.
“New ideas as to how to tackle blight more,” Ritter said. “We need businesses downtown. I would like to do roads too. There is grant money out there. I’ve done research. We need to be more aggressive to go after these grants that could help our city.”
Ritter said the city should be proactive in recruiting businesses.
“We need to go after businesses,” Ritter said. “We can see it right now, businesses aren’t knocking at our door. We need to be more aggressive and go after businesses. Whether you give them a tax abatement or something, you have to give them some sort of incentive to come to New Castle.”
Ritter also serves on the city’s zoning board, is president of the Lower East Side Community Watch and is on the Elm Street Committee. A 2006 New Castle High School graduate, he is married with two children. His campaign slogan is a fresh face and fresh start for New Castle.
DAVID WARD
Ward, 27, edged Fulkerson by 19 votes in the spring primary to earn a spot on the ballot.
Ward is a 2013 New Castle High School graduate and lives with his wife, Katrina, and their two children. Currently, he works as a family development specialist at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, Inc. He is currently working toward a master’s degree in social work at Slippery Rock University, which he is on track to obtain in May.
Ward said a few of his big issues are transparency and bringing businesses downtown.
“I think my biggest goal is bringing the connection of the community and council together,” Ward said. “I really want to hit the downtown and bring some businesses in.”
Ward said he’s been eyeing the Towne Mall and wants those vacant spaces filled. He also wants some of the parks and playgrounds in the city rehabbed.
As far as working with council and the administration, Ward said his focus is on doing what’s best for the city.
“I’m a people person,” he said. “I love to build relationships. I want to go in there open-minded and say, ‘Hey, let’s get this job done, no ifs, ands or buts to it.’”
Ward is on the New Castle NCAAP executive committee, serves on the board of directors for the Lawrence County Historical Society and Shut Em Down Athletics and has been a youth basketball coach.
JAMES CONSTANT
Constant ran as an independent in the 2019 mayoral race, collecting about three percent of the vote behind winner Chris Frye and Democrat Mark Elisco.
Part of Constant’s pledge during his run for mayor was to fix the potholes and sidewalks in the city to make it more pedestrian-friendly. He said at that time his previous experience in owning a gift shop in Florida has prepared him to manage the city’s $14 million budget.
A North Hill resident, Constant has been married to his wife Marina for 36 years and the couple have three adult children.
