In her younger days, retired New Castle teacher Nancy Myers bowled regularly, maintaining a 130 average.
Now, after both knee replacements, her average is closer to 100, but she still teams up annually with retired New Castle teacher Mamie Catlin and former state Rep. Chris Sainato for the annual Bowl-A-Thon to benefit Cray Youth & Family Services. The trio will participate in one form or another in the 29th annual event scheduled for April 29 at Colonial Lanes at 3210 Wilmington Road.“We’ve always been teammates since the event started,” said Myers, who taught at the former Thaddeus Stevens School for 38 years before retiring in 2001.
Residents can help by creating a bowling team. Each bowler is asked to raise $50, and bowlers under 14 participating with an adult are asked to raise $20.
Each bowler will receive refreshments, one game of bowling and shoe rental as well as this year’s event T-shirt. Entertainment will be provided, and there will be an auction for attendees 18 and older with the winners selected at the conclusion of the event.
Allisyn Wolfe, director of mentoring programs, said the non-profit annually serves between 600 and 700 children and their families. The bowl-a-thon typically raises between 20 to 25 percent of the annual $100,000 budget for Cray’s Lawrence County mentoring programs.
Funds go toward volunteer screening, activities for mentoring matches and supporting the relationships, Wolfe said. The programs are supported through grants and donations. Youth benefitting come from single-parent and non-traditional homes.
Catlin, Myers and Sainato each believe they have missed one year during their 29-year membership on the same team.
Catlin missed when she was hospitalized with pneumonia one year. Myers missed the year she had her knees replaced and Sainato was out of town one year. He will be out of town this year, but donated his $50.
“I sent Mamie a check,” he said.
“I have a love for kids,” Catlin said about her commitment to the event; she retired nearly 20 years ago after teaching fourth-, fifth- and six-graders for 42 years.Myers said she’s not sure how Catlin got the team together for the first bowl-a-thon.
“After that, it seems we have bowled together,” Myers said.
This year’s sponsors include Treloar and Heisel, Mutual of America, AFSCME Union Local 2902, Preston Auto Group, Berner Air Curtains, Haney’s Comfort Living, Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, Highland Presbyterian Church, First National Bank, Human Services Center, Compassion Mental Services, Gwin Brothers Transport Inc., Klafters, Aven Fire Systems, Capital A Wealth Management, Central Heating and Plumbing, GNC Community FCU, Packer-Thomas, East Side Pharmacy, LCARC, Maureen Chiafullo-Haid Realtor, UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizons, Kiwanis Club of New Wilmington, PA Cyber Charter School, Edward’s Restaurant and Lounge, Chiafullo Family Foundation, Ameriprise Financial — Eugene Gabriel, Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly, and George, Dynasty Financial Solutions, Michael A Bruno and Michael R. Krisuk, Pizza Joe’s, Sheetz, Giant Eagle and Walmart.
More information and online team registration is available at Crayyouth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.