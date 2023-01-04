City council held its first round of public interviews Tuesday for one of two vacant seats on the governing body.
The interviews are being held for a one-year appointment on council for the seat that would have been filled by former Mayor Chris Frye, who is now the city administrator.
Under changes to how the city’s government is set up through the Home Rule charter, the city’s mayor serves as a voting of council and as its president.
A deputy mayor, picked from current council members, will be announced at Thursday’s meeting.
The appointment for the council seat expires in December and will be on the ballot in the May primary.
Council conducted three interviews Tuesday with former Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo, former mayoral and council candidate James Constant and resident Lorraine Golden.
Mastrangelo served as mayor from 2007 to 2019. When asked by Councilman David Ward, Mastrangelo said he is interested in serving on council, and that his top priority would be to help with the city’s exit of Act 47 distressed city status by February 2024.
He said he helped with the city’s Act 47 exit as mayor, and wants to finish that effort on council.
Council President Maryanne Gavrile asked him what is the purpose of an executive session, to which Mastrangelo said it is for private discussion on personnel and contracts.
Executive sessions, by state law, can also be held for reasons including real estate negotiations, emergency plans or to consult with an attorney
Constant ran as an independent candidate for mayor in 2019 and as a write-in candidate for council in 2021.
Constant previously worked as a small business owner for 16 years in Volusia County, Florida. While vowing to keep taxes down, he said he is running for council to beautify the city, stating that is the way to grow the city and bring more businesses in.
“I believe for New Castle to be saved, we need to grow the city,” Constant said. “To grow the city, you need to beautify the city, you need sidewalks.”
Constant said he is planning a run for council on the May primary ballot. He noted he’s not a fan of city hall moving into the New Castle Public Library building and instead offered there are better spaces to move to, like the police department building.
Lorraine Golden moved to New Castle in August. She said she intends to run for council on the May primary ballot. Due to one-year residency laws, she would be ineligible to be appointed to council, but could serve if she is elected from the ballot.
She retired as a service supervisor personnel coordinator as an administrative assistant, bookkeeper, customer service manager and in human resources.
Golden said she wants to serve on council to serve her new community and her main priority is getting new business and commerce in the city.
Interviews will continue at 6 p.m. Thursday before council’s reorganizational and regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.