From staff reports
Despite a pandemic, trick-or-treat times around Lawrence County are set.
Municipalities across the county set their own times, which all will be held at some point throughout the day on Halloween, which this year falls on the last Saturday of October. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is again reminding motorists to slow down and be attentive to people crossing the street and wearing dark costumes. Trick-or-treaters can wear some sort of reflective material or carry a flashlight to increase their visibility to drivers.
Here is the list of trick-or-treat times, in alphabetical order, by Lawrence County municipality.
Ellwood City, 5-7 p.m.
Ellport, 5-7 p.m.
Enon Valley, 6-8 p.m.
Hickory Township, 3-5 p.m.
Little Beaver Township, 6-8 p.m.
Neshannock Township, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
New Castle, 5-7 p.m.
New Wilmington, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
North Beaver Township, 5-7 p.m.
Perry Township, 5-7 p.m.
Pulaski Township, 5-7 p.m.
Scott Township, 6-8 p.m.
Shenango Township, 5-7 p.m.
Slippery Rock Township, 5-7 p.m.
Taylor Township, 5-7 p.m.
Union Township, 5-7 p.m.
Volant, 5-7 p.m.
Wampum, 6-8 p.m.
Wayne Township, 6-8 p.m.
Wilmington Township, 5-7 p.m.
