Whether they are scary, cute, pretty, funny or superheroes, children throughout Lawrence County will be dressing up in costume next week for the spookiest night — or nights — of the year.
Local municipalities have planned parties, parades and trick-or-treat hours for their communities, and although Halloween is officially Oct. 31, some townships and boroughs have moved the hours to Saturday for children to go door-to-door. Others are honoring the traditional holiday with trick or treat on Oct. 31.
Below is a complete list of activities and hours. Parents of Halloweeners and households giving out candy may want to make note of the different hours and dates for the respective communities where they live.
City of New Castle
Trick or treat in the city is from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. The New Castle police department also will give out candy to the children from their vehicles during those hours.
Boroughs
- Bessemer — Trick or treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Ellport — Trick or treat, from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30
- Ellwood City — Trick or treat, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30; the annual Halloween parade is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Enon Valley — Trick or treat, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
New Beaver — The borough will host its
- annual Halloween party in lieu of trick or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 for children of the borough. The party is open to youths ages 14 and younger, and will take place in the New Beaver Borough fire hall at 898 Wampum-New Galilee Road. Reservations were due Oct. 30 by calling (724) 535-8868. Parents are asked to provide the names of the children attending, their ages, addresses and phone numbers.
- New Wilmington — Trick or treat, 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30, followed by the annual Halloween parade which begins 5:15 p.m. The parade this year is sponsored by the borough chamber of commerce.
- SNPJ – See North Beaver Township.
- South New Castle — Trick or treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30
- Volant — Trick or treat, 5 to 7 Oct. 31
- Wampum — Trick or treat, 6 to 8 Oct. 30.
Townships
- Hickory — Trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30
- Little Beaver — Trick or treat, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
- Mahoning — Trick or treat, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31, followed by a party for township residents from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Edinburg firehall.
- Neshannock — Trick or treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. The Neshannock Lions Club will sponsor a children’s “Halloween Bash” at Pearson Park will precede that from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30, with a scavenger hunt, face painting, cider and donuts and other treats for the children. Parents are asked to register children in advance on the Neshannock Township Facebook page. Registrations will be accepted until the morning of the event.
- North Beaver — Trick or treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30
- Perry — Trick or treat, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30
- Plain Grove — Trick or treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30
- Pulaski — Trick or treat, 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. The police and fire departments will hand out candy to children at various locations
- Scott — Trick or treat, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30
- Shenango — Trick or treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30. The township police will give candy to children from their police cruisers.
- Slippery Rock — Trick or treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30
- Taylor — Trick or treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Union — Trick or treat, 5 to 7, Oct. 31
- Washington — The township traditionally hosts an annual children’s Halloween party instead of trick or treat. Details were not available.
- Wayne — Trick or treat, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30
- Wilmington — Trick or treat, 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30
Other
Trunk or treat, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday
- at Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road
- Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road.
